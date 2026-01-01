The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Feb. 26, 2026, midnight
Celt In A Twist moves to a new station and a new time! Listen in Vancouver to FM 96.1 every Tuesday evening at 8 for cutting-edge Celtic you won't hear anywhere else. Like The Ollam (April 27th at The Pearl on Granville), The Cloverhearts, new CeltPunk from Sydney, Australia AND homegrown Celtic folk from The Tiller's Folly new EP "Far End Of The Road". Join us at our new home on the road less travelled. Celt In A Twist!
The Ollam - Stream Of Silver
The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker
Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON
Thereafter - Moonshiner CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza
Basco - Nor Any Drop To Drink
Brogeal - Lady Madonna
Capercaillie - Fear-Allabain
Cassie & Maggie - Dougie's Set CANCON
Eloise & Co. - Avant-deux de Vitteaux/Queen's Bath
Gaelic Storm - Green Eyes, Red Hair
Valtos - Charlie's On the Run
Woodlands Backfall - Wild Rover
The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers

59:48

