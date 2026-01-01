Summary: Celt In A Twist moves to a new station and a new time! Listen in Vancouver to FM 96.1 every Tuesday evening at 8 for cutting-edge Celtic you won't hear anywhere else. Like The Ollam (April 27th at The Pearl on Granville), The Cloverhearts, new CeltPunk from Sydney, Australia AND homegrown Celtic folk from The Tiller's Folly new EP "Far End Of The Road". Join us at our new home on the road less travelled. Celt In A Twist!