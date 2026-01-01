Celt In A Twist moves to a new station and a new time! Listen in Vancouver to FM 96.1 every Tuesday evening at 8 for cutting-edge Celtic you won't hear anywhere else. Like The Ollam (April 27th at The Pearl on Granville), The Cloverhearts, new CeltPunk from Sydney, Australia AND homegrown Celtic folk from The Tiller's Folly new EP "Far End Of The Road". Join us at our new home on the road less travelled. Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
The Ollam - Stream Of Silver The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON Thereafter - Moonshiner CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - Radio Ronza Basco - Nor Any Drop To Drink Brogeal - Lady Madonna Capercaillie - Fear-Allabain Cassie & Maggie - Dougie's Set CANCON Eloise & Co. - Avant-deux de Vitteaux/Queen's Bath Gaelic Storm - Green Eyes, Red Hair Valtos - Charlie's On the Run Woodlands Backfall - Wild Rover The Whistling Donkeys - Toss The Feathers