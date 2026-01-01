Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- Scientists report a 1 1/2 degree Celsius rise is Pacific Ocean water entering the Arctic Ocean. A Hong Kong company has stopped all operations at two of the ports at the Panama Canal. The leaders of China and Germany pledged to strengthen economic ties and free trade.



From GERMANY- An interview with Vanessa Vanessa Vohs of University of Bundeswehr in Munich. Anthropic is an AI American company, with huge Department of Defense contracts. The Pentagon insists they should continue to use the AI for surveillance and autonomous weapons, as it was in the kidnapping of President Maduro in Venezuela. Anthropic is refusing to allow it.



From FRANCE- An interview with Jodie Ginsberg from the Committee to Protect Journalists. The CPJ just released a report on the widespread use of torture of Palestinian journalists in Israeli prisons. The report is entitled "We return from Hell."



From CUBA- The US government continues to enforce and executive order imposing sanctions and tariffs on any country attempting to help Cubans get oil supplies. The kidnapped Venezuelan President and First Lady have had a second court hearing in NY delayed until March 26. In the UK 12 activists with Palestine Action have been released on bail from prison after several months, and 6 were found not guilty of aggravated burglary. A Palestinian-American citizen, Nasrallah Abu Siyam was killed by Israeli settlers stealing sheep in the occupied West Bank. The US military destroyed another 3 more people on a boat in the Caribbean, alleged to be transporting drugs, bringing the death toll to 150.





