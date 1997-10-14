Joan Jacobs Brumberg- "An Intimate History of American Girls"

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joan Jacobs Brumberg & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Advertising has had a major effect on how we view our bodies and on our individual self-image. The history of how this advertising has come to affect American girls as they pass through menarche and adolescence is presented in a book called “The Body Project: An Intimate History of American Girls.” This book describes the historical roots of acute societal and psychological pressures that girls feel today. It shows how the female adolescent experience has changed since 1895. The author, Joan Jacobs Brumberg, is a Professor of History and Women’s Studies at Cornell University in New York. In this two-part program, I spoke Professor Brumberg in October of 1997 and asked her what drew her to write “The Body Project.”



Joan Jacobs Brumberg recommends “Learning to Bow,” by Bruce Feiler & “The Grass Link,” by May Vinchi.



Originally Broadcast: October 14, 1997

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.



