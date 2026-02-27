U.S. President Donald Trump convened his so-called Board of Peace for its first major meeting in Washington on February 19th. Muhammad Shehada is a Palestinian analyst and writer from Gaza and a visiting fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations. He joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the corrupt fantasies and harsh realities of Trump's plan.
The European Union imposed sanctions on a German journalist in a shocking first over Gaza reporting. Hüseyin Dogru is the first European Union citizen known to be living inside the EU to face extrajudicial sanctions imposed by Brussels – robbing him of fundamental civil and humanitarian rights. He’s also the first person to be sanctioned specifically for his reporting related to Palestine.
Electronic Intifada contributor Somaya Nassar’s new article is called “Noor’s short life of unimaginable suffering.” It is about her daughter that was born during the genocide that lost her sight and ability to move in an Israeli bombing.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
