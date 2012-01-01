Sonic Café #473/Hell Yeah!

Subtitle: Hell Yeah!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: Feb. 27, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, Hell Yeah! the music of Ride Free, so ahh welcome to the café, glad you could join us, I’m Scott Clark this is episode 473. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix that taste’s great, or is less filling…ahh you’ll have to decide that for yourself. Listen for Hootie and the Blowfish from 1994, Areatha Franklin covering Jumpin’ Jack Flash, in the way only Aretha could do it. We’ll also spin Groovin’ Hard from Buddy Rich and his big band, plus The Chats with some punk rock Australian style, and of course many more. Ahh also comedy, listen as Peter Griffin tries to find Colonel Sanders and Tim Conway complains about his diet. Then we’ve got yet another Sonic Café two for two twin spin. Listen for The Air That I Breathe, the original by Albert Hammond followed by The Hollies version which hit number six on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974. Oh and before we forget, a beer chugging welcome to our newest sponsor a CouplaBeers. Get back to feeling yourself. Ask your doctor to give you a CouplaBeers. So hey, let’s dive in, from 1979 the tune is Dream Baby Dream and the band is Suicide, and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Hell Yeah

Artist: Ride Free

LP:

Yr: 2022

Song 2: Dream Baby Dream (Single Edit)

Artist: Suicide

LP: Dream Baby Dream EP

Yr: 1979

Song 3: Flew all the way to Kentucky to see Mr Sanders from KFC

Artist: Peter Griffin

LP: Family Guy

Yr:

Song 4: I Go Blind (2019 Remaster)

Artist: Hootie & The Blowfish

LP: Cracked Rear View

Yr. 1994

Song 5: Jumpin' Jack Flash

Artist: Aretha Franklin

LP: Aretha (Expanded Edition)

Yr: 2017

Song 6: Groovin' Hard

Artist: The Buddy Rich Big Band

LP: Burning for Buddy Vol. II

Yr: 1970

Song 7: ACϟDC CD

Artist: The Chats

LP:

Year: 2020

Song 8: Takin' Care Of Business

Artist: Atlanta Rhythm Section

LP: Anthology: Greatest & Latest

Yr: 2014

Song 9: The Air That I Breathe (original)

Artist: Albert Hammond

LP:

Yr: 1972

Song 10: The Air That I Breathe

Artist: The Hollies

LP:

Yr: 1974

Song 11: CouplaBeers

Artist: SNL

LP: Saturday Night Live

Yr: 2025

Song 12: Whatever Gets You Through The Night

Artist: John Lennon

LP: Walls And Bridges

Yr: 1974

Song 13: Hold Me Now

Artist: Thompson Twins

LP: Into The Gap

Yr: 1984

Song 14: Something For Nothing

Artist: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

LP:

Yr: 2012

Song 15: Bad Little Woman

Artist: The Wheels

LP: Road Block

Yr: 2022

Song 16: Time To Get Closer

Artist: Foster The People

LP: Sacred Hearts Club

Yr: 2017

Notes: About the Producer:



Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café:



The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





