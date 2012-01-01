The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Hell Yeah!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Feb. 27, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, Hell Yeah! the music of Ride Free, so ahh welcome to the café, glad you could join us, I’m Scott Clark this is episode 473. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix that taste’s great, or is less filling…ahh you’ll have to decide that for yourself. Listen for Hootie and the Blowfish from 1994, Areatha Franklin covering Jumpin’ Jack Flash, in the way only Aretha could do it. We’ll also spin Groovin’ Hard from Buddy Rich and his big band, plus The Chats with some punk rock Australian style, and of course many more. Ahh also comedy, listen as Peter Griffin tries to find Colonel Sanders and Tim Conway complains about his diet. Then we’ve got yet another Sonic Café two for two twin spin. Listen for The Air That I Breathe, the original by Albert Hammond followed by The Hollies version which hit number six on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1974. Oh and before we forget, a beer chugging welcome to our newest sponsor a CouplaBeers. Get back to feeling yourself. Ask your doctor to give you a CouplaBeers. So hey, let’s dive in, from 1979 the tune is Dream Baby Dream and the band is Suicide, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Hell Yeah
Artist: Ride Free
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 2: Dream Baby Dream (Single Edit)
Artist: Suicide
LP: Dream Baby Dream EP
Yr: 1979
Song 3: Flew all the way to Kentucky to see Mr Sanders from KFC
Artist: Peter Griffin
LP: Family Guy
Yr:
Song 4: I Go Blind (2019 Remaster)
Artist: Hootie & The Blowfish
LP: Cracked Rear View
Yr. 1994
Song 5: Jumpin' Jack Flash
Artist: Aretha Franklin
LP: Aretha (Expanded Edition)
Yr: 2017
Song 6: Groovin' Hard
Artist: The Buddy Rich Big Band
LP: Burning for Buddy Vol. II
Yr: 1970
Song 7: ACϟDC CD
Artist: The Chats
LP:
Year: 2020
Song 8: Takin' Care Of Business
Artist: Atlanta Rhythm Section
LP: Anthology: Greatest & Latest
Yr: 2014
Song 9: The Air That I Breathe (original)
Artist: Albert Hammond
LP:
Yr: 1972
Song 10: The Air That I Breathe
Artist: The Hollies
LP:
Yr: 1974
Song 11: CouplaBeers
Artist: SNL
LP: Saturday Night Live
Yr: 2025
Song 12: Whatever Gets You Through The Night
Artist: John Lennon
LP: Walls And Bridges
Yr: 1974
Song 13: Hold Me Now
Artist: Thompson Twins
LP: Into The Gap
Yr: 1984
Song 14: Something For Nothing
Artist: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
LP:
Yr: 2012
Song 15: Bad Little Woman
Artist: The Wheels
LP: Road Block
Yr: 2022
Song 16: Time To Get Closer
Artist: Foster The People
LP: Sacred Hearts Club
Yr: 2017
About the Producer:

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café:

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Feb. 27, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 