Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Norman Baker Ex-Minister on Charles' secret Royal Finances Peter Mandelson and the Epstein Class - 00:30:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Prof Steve Hall versus the fascist Olympians imposing a soulless top-down culture on us all - 01:00:00

#4 - Prescient, Jacob Rees-Mogg explains why Peter Mandelson should be arrested the evening before he was - 00:10:00

#5 - Darren Jones, Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster Cabinet Office review into Mandelson appointment and Labour Together - 01:15:00

#6 - ARCHIVE Bob Crow GS of RMT union gives final interview before his death aged 52 to Going Underground (2014) - 00:10:00

#7 - Heiko Khoo outside Palantir's London HQ inaugurating weekly demo - 00:07:00