Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
March 1, 2026, midnight
The war is on. Donald Trump, Bibi Netanyahu, the morally and sexually depraved ruling class of the US, Israel and the entire Western World, the Epstein Class, have pulled the trigger on Iran. The Empire struck Iran without provocation on February 28. But Epstein’s drinking buddies, these corrupt ruling class losers, cannot break the resistance. They couldn’t break Gaza. They won’t break Iran.
Ben Norton, Geopolitical Economy Report, "The US-Israeli war on Iran is based on lies. Here is the truth."

Midnight Oil - Blossom and Blood

Michael Parenti - Rambo and the Swarthy Hordes
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/03/solidarity-with-iran.html

