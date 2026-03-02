The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
of the would-be Gods...
Weekly Program
Chris Callahan, Sarah Berk, Matthew Hoffman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 2, 2026, midnight
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: the international order is broken. Is climate cooperation done for? What now? Political Science Professor Matthew Hoffman talks us through it. But we begin with the biggest under-rated climate killer in America: wildfire smoke. Shocking new science with Dr. Chris Callahan. Plus scientist Sarah Berk: cities are getting hotter faster.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney recorded at Davos World Economic Forum January 20, 2026
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:11 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260304 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 2, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
