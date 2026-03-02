Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney: the international order is broken. Is climate cooperation done for? What now? Political Science Professor Matthew Hoffman talks us through it. But we begin with the biggest under-rated climate killer in America: wildfire smoke. Shocking new science with Dr. Chris Callahan. Plus scientist Sarah Berk: cities are getting hotter faster.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney recorded at Davos World Economic Forum January 20, 2026
