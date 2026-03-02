Mahalir Association for Literacy Awareness and Rights or MALAR for short, grew out of a government-sponsored literacy program in the early 1990s. Women started using their literacy to place demands on government; the funding stopped. The women aggregated local self-help groups (SHGs for short) under the MALAR umbrella. Thirty years after its founding, MALAR wields collective financial power, supportive information, and many opportunities for jobs and leadership. It has touched the lives of more than 30,000 women and their families.
Credits: Smita Ramanathan, co-host, script and interviews; Manju Venkat, co-host, audio recording and editing; Series producer, Frieda Werden Voiceovers: Meenkashi Warrier, Aditi Parasavedi and Prema Kuruvila Song clip #1 (20 seconds) - (live performance) sung by guest Vasantha.The song is by the famous progressive poet Bharathidasan; it promotes girl child education.
Music clip at closing is a brief excerpt from the popular song Thailavaari Poo Choodi, which was a theme in the film Rangoon Radha (1956), Lyrics writer: Pudhuvai Pavendhar Bharathidasan , Music Composer: Thiruthuraipoondi Radhakrishnan Pappa , Singer: Ashtavathini Pulavayi
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for international community radio since 1986. More info: wings.org
March 2, 2026
Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu state, and Bangalore, India; BC, Canada