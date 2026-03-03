The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
Upbeat Music Hour Show 295
Series:
Upbeat Music Hour
Subtitle:
Upbeat Music Hour Show 295
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Gary Flanagan
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
March 3, 2026, midnight
Summary:
Golden oldies (60s, 70s, 80s, 90s)
Credits:
Hosted and produced by Gary Flanagan
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:00:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Feb. 1, 2026
Location Recorded:
Saint John NB Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
