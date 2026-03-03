Dr. Colleen Darnell discusses ancient Egyptian androgyny; Uganda lesbians face life in prison for kissing “in broad daylight”, Senegal’s P.M. pushes increased anti-queer penalties, Malaysia expels “immoral” gay dating apps Grindr and Blued, a pause in puberty blocker trials persecutes UK trans minors, and Kansas trans-men challenge the state’s revocation of gender-corrected drivers licenses and other government documents. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” reported this week by Melanie Keller and Tanya Kane-Parry and produced by Brian DeShazor, who also produced this week’s Dr. Colleen Darnell feature. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Midnight Oil, Mashrou’ Leita, Loreena McKennit, Ancient Egypt by Semion Krivenko-Adamov, the latter licensed under
