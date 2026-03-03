Notes: Hey Listeners,



I recently ordered a CBGG box set from Cherry Red Records called CBGB & OMFUG: A New York City Soundtrack 1975-1986. It’s terrific and while I was listening, I pulled out a few other NYC compilations and listened to them as well. One is a Numero compilation Ork Records (060). Another is Watch the Closing Doors: A History of New York’s Musical Melting Pot Vol. 1 1945-1959. The set was compiled by music journalist, Kris Needs, and it is incredible. There were supposed to be 6 releases, but I think only Vol. 1 ever came out and that was @ 2012. The final release I pulled and started spinning was a Fania Records compilation – The Latin Sounds of New York: 1964-1978.

Listening to all of those releases I was determined to do another NYC music show on the MIGFS Show. The final inspiration came during a recent visit to see the kids in Brooklyn. It was brutally cold, so Helen and I decided to visit some museums we had never been to while the kids were at work on Friday. We took a trip to the Upper East Side and went to the Museum of the City of New York. Lo and behold one of the temporary exhibits was Songs of New York: 100 Years of Imagining the City Through Music. The exhibit was fun and had lots of interactive features including a massive playlist they had put together.

So that was that – and and here we are. I can only play so much music, but the songs that made the cut are awesome.



The Haberdasher



Dion King of the N.Y. Streets Yo Frankie Dion Productions, Inc.

Ramones 53rd & 3rd Ramones Rhino/Warner Records

The Velvet Underground I'm Waiting for the Man The Velvet Underground & Nico (45th Anniversary / Super Deluxe Edition) Polydor

Genya Ravan Aye Co'lorado (feat. Lou Reed) Urban Desire BFD

Nico I'll Keep It With Mine Chelsea Girl Polydor

A Tribe Called Quest Can I Kick It? People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (25th Anniversary Edition) Jive/Legacy

Scott Kempner Livin' With Her, Livin' With Me Tenement Angels (Remastered) GB Music Ltd.

Willie Nile Old Men Sleeping On the Bowery Willie Nile Arista/Legacy

Blondie Picture This Parallel Lines Chrysalis\EMI Records (USA)

The Senders You Really Piss Me Off Back to Sender Revisited Skydog

Television Little Johnny Jewel (Pts. 1 & 2) Marquee Moon / Adventure / Live At the Waldorf (The Complete Elektra Recordings Plus Liner Notes) Rhino/Elektra

Dion New York Minute New York Minute - Single KTBA Records/Dion

The Strokes Someday Is This It RCA Records Label

Kurtis Blow The Breaks Kurtis Blow Island Mercury

Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers All By Myself L.A.M.F. (The Lost '77 Mixes) [Special Edition] Jungle Records

New York Dolls Subway Train New York Dolls Mercury Records

Mink Deville "A" Train Lady Return to Magenta Capitol Records

Duke Ellington Take the 'A' Train Piano In the Background Columbia/Legacy

Jesse Malin Riding on the Subway The Fine Art of Self-Destruction Sheridan Square Records

Joe Bataan Subway Joe Subway Joe Fania

Faye Adams Shake a Hand Shake a Hand / It Hurts Me to My Heart - Single Warwick Records

Dave Van Ronk Cocaine Blues Folksinger Prestige

Lin-Manuel Miranda In the Heights In the Heights (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Ghostlight Records

Leonard Bernstein America West Side Story (Original 1957 Broadway Cast Recording) Masterworks Broadway

Connie Francis Stupid Cupid Gold Universal Records

Dion & The Belmonts A Teenager in Love Presenting Dion & the Belmonts Oldays Records

Menahan Street Band Queens Highway The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band Daptone Records

The Frightnrs Nothing More to Say Nothing More to Say Daptone

