Summary: Oil is not the stated justification for the recent US-Israel joint attack on Iran. The ensuing war is, however, expected to cause major disruptions to the global oil and gas supply. Which brings us to our topic this week on Sea Change Radio: energy transitions. Today we are talking about pivots undertaken by some of the world’s largest economies - we are joined by Chris Nelder, an energy expert and the host of The Energy Transition Show podcast. We discuss the problems facing Japan and its growing energy needs 15 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, examine China’s impressive moves away from fossil fuel dependency, and talk about Germany’s nimble reinvention of its energy grid after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.