Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Chris Nelder
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
March 3, 2026, midnight
Oil is not the stated justification for the recent US-Israel joint attack on Iran. The ensuing war is, however, expected to cause major disruptions to the global oil and gas supply. Which brings us to our topic this week on Sea Change Radio: energy transitions. Today we are talking about pivots undertaken by some of the world’s largest economies - we are joined by Chris Nelder, an energy expert and the host of The Energy Transition Show podcast. We discuss the problems facing Japan and its growing energy needs 15 years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, examine China’s impressive moves away from fossil fuel dependency, and talk about Germany’s nimble reinvention of its energy grid after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Track: Can You Feel It, Pt. 1
Artist: James Brown
Album: Prisoner of Love
Label: King Records
Year: 1963

Track: All Things Must Pass
Artist: George Harrison
Album: All Things Must Pass
Label: Apple
Year: 1970

Track: Only So Much Oil In The Ground
Artist: Tower of Power
Album: Urban Renewal
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1975

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 March 3, 2026
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 