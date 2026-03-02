The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Richie Allen Show
Tony Gosling on The Richie Allen show Monday 02 March 2026
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
March 4, 2026, midnight
The Richie Allen Show Monday March 2nd 2026
by The Richie Allen Show
The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military launched fresh strikes on Tehran today. However, the US Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said this morning that there will not be "endless war." Elsewhere, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, US President Donald Trump criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allowing the use of UK bases to support Saturday's attack. Where will all of this lead? To discuss it, Richie is joined by journalists Kevin Barrett and Tony Gosling.

www.thisweek.org.uk

www.kevinbarrett.substack.com

00:50:00 1 March 4, 2026
