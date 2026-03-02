Summary: The Richie Allen Show Monday March 2nd 2026

by The Richie Allen Show

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, killing the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military launched fresh strikes on Tehran today. However, the US Defence secretary Pete Hegseth said this morning that there will not be "endless war." Elsewhere, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, US President Donald Trump criticised UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allowing the use of UK bases to support Saturday's attack. Where will all of this lead? To discuss it, Richie is joined by journalists Kevin Barrett and Tony Gosling.



www.thisweek.org.uk



www.kevinbarrett.substack.com

