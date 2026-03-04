The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
From the Vault: Locked Down Tight in a Modern Day Warsaw Ghetto: The Story of the Genocide Against Black People in the USA, the System Behind It and Why We Need a Revolution!  
Alice Goffman (author, On the Run: Fugitive Life in an American City); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)
March 4, 2026, midnight
Goffman has produced one of the most remarkable books on what's happening to Black people in the US, On the Run: Fugitive Life in an American City. She spent 6 years living in an African American neighborhood in Philadelphia, with people trapped in a web of high-tech surveillance, police violence, and mass incarceration. Bob Avakian on the conditions facing Black People today, how they developed, what's behind them and what&#039;s the solution.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

