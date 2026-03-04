From the Vault: Locked Down Tight in a Modern Day Warsaw Ghetto: The Story of the Genocide Against Black People in the USA, the System Behind It and Why We Need a Revolution!

Subtitle: From the Vault: Locked Down Tight in a Modern Day Warsaw Ghetto: The Story of the Genocide Against Black People in the USA, the System Behind It and Why We Need a Revolution!

Summary: Goffman has produced one of the most remarkable books on what's happening to Black people in the US, On the Run: Fugitive Life in an American City. She spent 6 years living in an African American neighborhood in Philadelphia, with people trapped in a web of high-tech surveillance, police violence, and mass incarceration. Bob Avakian on the conditions facing Black People today, how they developed, what's behind them and what's the solution.

