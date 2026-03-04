Between the Lines for March 4, 2026

Released Date: March 4, 2026

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jon B. Wolfsthal, director of global risk, Federation of American Scientists; Victor Pickard, professor of media policy & political economy at the University of Pennsylvania; Adam Hopfner, director of the Yale University School of Architecture

Date Published: March 4, 2026, midnight

Summary: CORRECTION: Looming Threat of Nuclear Weapons, AI and Climate Crisis Move Doomsday Clock Closer to Midnight; Trump-Aligned Oligarchs Media Mergers Transforming Outlets into MAGA Propaganda Platforms; Yale Architecture Students Design and Build New Rent-Free Homes for Early Childhood Educators

