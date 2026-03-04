The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, Soul & Jazz 120 Minutes of Soulful Sounds to Which You May Get Down
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
March 4, 2026, midnight
We'll hear a funky take on Beethoven by Joe Thomas, dig into some Clabber Biscuits with George Benson, and we'll hear both a Curtis Mayfield cover by The Dynamics and a Curtis original.
UpFront Soul #2026.06 Playlist

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Curtis Mayfield / We're a Winner / Curtis Live / Curtom
Joe Thomas / Joyful Joyful / Killer Jazz Funk from Groove Merchant /
Willie Johnson / Lay It On Me / Funk for the People / Rocafort
Joan Armatrading / This is Not That / Not Too Far Away /
George Benson / Clabber Biscuits / Benson Burner /
Joe Bataan / I'm Satisfied / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul /
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie / Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool) / Soul Drums (With Bonus Tracks) /
The Dynamics / Move On Up / Version Excursions / Groove Attack Productions
Little Denise Stevenson / Hip Breakin' / Bay Area Funk 2 /
Calypso King & The Soul Investigators / Gator Funk Pt. 1 / Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection /
Jackie Shane / Knock on Wood / Live At The Sapphire Tavern /
Jimmy Cliff / Aim & Ambition / Aim & Ambition / Island
The Cougars / Right On / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 / Light In The Attic
Don Covay / Standing in the Grits Line / Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection] /
The Excitements / Keep It To Yourself / Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough / Penniman
Johnny Hammond / Breakout / Breakout / KUDO
Syl Johnson / Annie Got Hot Pants Power / The Complete Twinight Singles / Numero
Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Get It / Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /
Soul Children / Highway / Finders Keepers /
The Headhunters / Mayonnaise / Straight From The Gate /
Major Lance / The Monkey Time / The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time! /
King Curtis & The Noble Knights / The Monkey Shout - Original / Soul Twist / Charly Records
Chuck Berry / Too Much Monkey Business / Rock 'n' Roll Classics /
Village People / Key West / Macho Man / Casablanca
Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve / Sex Veve / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 / Analog Africa
Lucinda Slim / Whirlpool / Lucinda Slim /
Staff Benda Bilili / Avramandole / Tres Tres Fort / Crammed Disc
Geraldo Pino & the Heartbeats / Black Woman Experience / Heavy Heavy Heavy /
Deerhoof, Kasai Allstars / Travel Broadens the Mind / Tradi-Mods Vs Rockers - Alternative Takes on Congotronics, Vol. 1 /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA

UpFrontSoul 2026.06 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:19 1 March 4, 2026
Blue Hill, ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:19  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 