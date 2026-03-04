Notes: UpFront Soul #2026.06 Playlist



Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Curtis Mayfield / We're a Winner / Curtis Live / Curtom

Joe Thomas / Joyful Joyful / Killer Jazz Funk from Groove Merchant /

Willie Johnson / Lay It On Me / Funk for the People / Rocafort

Joan Armatrading / This is Not That / Not Too Far Away /

George Benson / Clabber Biscuits / Benson Burner /

Joe Bataan / I'm Satisfied / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS

Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul /

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie / Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool) / Soul Drums (With Bonus Tracks) /

The Dynamics / Move On Up / Version Excursions / Groove Attack Productions

Little Denise Stevenson / Hip Breakin' / Bay Area Funk 2 /

Calypso King & The Soul Investigators / Gator Funk Pt. 1 / Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection /

Jackie Shane / Knock on Wood / Live At The Sapphire Tavern /

Jimmy Cliff / Aim & Ambition / Aim & Ambition / Island

The Cougars / Right On / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 / Light In The Attic

Don Covay / Standing in the Grits Line / Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection] /

The Excitements / Keep It To Yourself / Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough / Penniman

Johnny Hammond / Breakout / Breakout / KUDO

Syl Johnson / Annie Got Hot Pants Power / The Complete Twinight Singles / Numero

Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Get It / Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /

Soul Children / Highway / Finders Keepers /

The Headhunters / Mayonnaise / Straight From The Gate /

Major Lance / The Monkey Time / The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time! /

King Curtis & The Noble Knights / The Monkey Shout - Original / Soul Twist / Charly Records

Chuck Berry / Too Much Monkey Business / Rock 'n' Roll Classics /

Village People / Key West / Macho Man / Casablanca

Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve / Sex Veve / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 / Analog Africa

Lucinda Slim / Whirlpool / Lucinda Slim /

Staff Benda Bilili / Avramandole / Tres Tres Fort / Crammed Disc

Geraldo Pino & the Heartbeats / Black Woman Experience / Heavy Heavy Heavy /

Deerhoof, Kasai Allstars / Travel Broadens the Mind / Tradi-Mods Vs Rockers - Alternative Takes on Congotronics, Vol. 1 /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA