We'll hear a funky take on Beethoven by Joe Thomas, dig into some Clabber Biscuits with George Benson, and we'll hear both a Curtis Mayfield cover by The Dynamics and a Curtis original.
UpFront Soul #2026.06 Playlist
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M Curtis Mayfield / We're a Winner / Curtis Live / Curtom Joe Thomas / Joyful Joyful / Killer Jazz Funk from Groove Merchant / Willie Johnson / Lay It On Me / Funk for the People / Rocafort Joan Armatrading / This is Not That / Not Too Far Away / George Benson / Clabber Biscuits / Benson Burner / Joe Bataan / I'm Satisfied / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul / Bernard "Pretty" Purdie / Blow Your Lid (But Watch Your Cool) / Soul Drums (With Bonus Tracks) / The Dynamics / Move On Up / Version Excursions / Groove Attack Productions Little Denise Stevenson / Hip Breakin' / Bay Area Funk 2 / Calypso King & The Soul Investigators / Gator Funk Pt. 1 / Truth & Soul presents Soul Fire : The Majestic Collection / Jackie Shane / Knock on Wood / Live At The Sapphire Tavern / Jimmy Cliff / Aim & Ambition / Aim & Ambition / Island The Cougars / Right On / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 / Light In The Attic Don Covay / Standing in the Grits Line / Covay's Way - [The Dave Cash Collection] / The Excitements / Keep It To Yourself / Sometimes Too Much Ain't Enough / Penniman Johnny Hammond / Breakout / Breakout / KUDO Syl Johnson / Annie Got Hot Pants Power / The Complete Twinight Singles / Numero Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Get It / Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Soul Children / Highway / Finders Keepers / The Headhunters / Mayonnaise / Straight From The Gate / Major Lance / The Monkey Time / The Best Of Major Lance: Everybody Loves A Good Time! / King Curtis & The Noble Knights / The Monkey Shout - Original / Soul Twist / Charly Records Chuck Berry / Too Much Monkey Business / Rock 'n' Roll Classics / Village People / Key West / Macho Man / Casablanca Vercky's et L'Orchestre Veve / Sex Veve / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat & Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 / Analog Africa Lucinda Slim / Whirlpool / Lucinda Slim / Staff Benda Bilili / Avramandole / Tres Tres Fort / Crammed Disc Geraldo Pino & the Heartbeats / Black Woman Experience / Heavy Heavy Heavy / Deerhoof, Kasai Allstars / Travel Broadens the Mind / Tradi-Mods Vs Rockers - Alternative Takes on Congotronics, Vol. 1 / Bob James / Night Crawler / Heads / CBS Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 / RCA