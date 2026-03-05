This week’s Lost in the Static opens with a new take on a cornerstone of UK punk, as The Dandy Warhols preview their upcoming covers collection Pin Ups with their version of The Damned’s “Love Song"
The first hour moves between Madrid’s Automatic Lovers, Amsterdam label Wap Shoo Wap Records and its roster, New York newcomers Bonny, and Australia’s Public Figures, alongside staples and deep cuts from Otoboke Beaver, The Breeders, Clutch, Fu Manchu, Ultrabomb, Royal Coda, and The Muffs.
Hour two centers on a one-year remembrance of David Johansen with New York Dolls and solo material, then shifts into a mix of current bands and canon touchstones including Taste Testors, The Stitches, Richard Hell and the Voidoids, The Clash, Nomeansno, Black Lips, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, and more.
