Program Information
Lost in the static with BMC
Two hours of punk rock on the radio
Music
BMC
March 5, 2026, midnight
This week’s Lost in the Static opens with a new take on a cornerstone
of UK punk, as The Dandy Warhols preview their upcoming covers
collection Pin Ups with their version of The Damned’s “Love Song"

The first hour moves between Madrid’s Automatic Lovers, Amsterdam
label Wap Shoo Wap Records and its roster, New York newcomers Bonny,
and Australia’s Public Figures, alongside staples and deep cuts from
Otoboke Beaver, The Breeders, Clutch, Fu Manchu, Ultrabomb, Royal
Coda, and The Muffs.

Hour two centers on a one-year remembrance of David Johansen with New
York Dolls and solo material, then shifts into a mix of current bands
and canon touchstones including Taste Testors, The Stitches, Richard
Hell and the Voidoids, The Clash, Nomeansno, Black Lips, Social
Distortion, Bad Religion, and more.
