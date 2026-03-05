Lost in the static with BMC Episode 56

Subtitle: Two hours of punk rock on the radio

Program Type: Music

Featured Speakers/Commentators: BMC

Contributor: None Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 5, 2026, midnight

Summary: This week’s Lost in the Static opens with a new take on a cornerstone

of UK punk, as The Dandy Warhols preview their upcoming covers

collection Pin Ups with their version of The Damned’s “Love Song"



The first hour moves between Madrid’s Automatic Lovers, Amsterdam

label Wap Shoo Wap Records and its roster, New York newcomers Bonny,

and Australia’s Public Figures, alongside staples and deep cuts from

Otoboke Beaver, The Breeders, Clutch, Fu Manchu, Ultrabomb, Royal

Coda, and The Muffs.



Hour two centers on a one-year remembrance of David Johansen with New

York Dolls and solo material, then shifts into a mix of current bands

and canon touchstones including Taste Testors, The Stitches, Richard

Hell and the Voidoids, The Clash, Nomeansno, Black Lips, Social

Distortion, Bad Religion, and more.

Credits: 2026 JXB Media

