It's the world in harmony. Take an hour and soak in the sounds of solidarity from across the planet: more from the acclaimed Altin Gun, Canada's own Afrotronix and Joao Leao's Celestial, crazed cumbia from MIS + Meridian Brothers and a poignant SOS from Galicia. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Benim Yarim Dub Colossus - Consequences Joao Leao - Kafi (feat. Leen Hamo) CANCON Afrotronix - Dakoun Sougouro CANCON Gogol Bordello - Boiling Point Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Mango y Sal Neboa - SOS Loko Gasy - Mampamangy Alex Puddu - L'Amour Dangerously Da Lata - The Lonely City Meridian Brother + Mexican Institute Of Sound - Cumbia Fantasia Lamisi - Tumsum Naked Family - Tumbao En La Hiebra Al Sol Apparat - Tilth