Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Music
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2026, midnight
It's the world in harmony. Take an hour and soak in the sounds of solidarity from across the planet: more from the acclaimed Altin Gun, Canada's own Afrotronix and Joao Leao's Celestial, crazed cumbia from MIS + Meridian Brothers and a poignant SOS from Galicia. Keeping time with the beat of the world, it's World Beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Altin Gun - Benim Yarim
Dub Colossus - Consequences
Joao Leao - Kafi (feat. Leen Hamo) CANCON
Afrotronix - Dakoun Sougouro CANCON
Gogol Bordello - Boiling Point
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 - Mango y Sal
Neboa - SOS
Loko Gasy - Mampamangy
Alex Puddu - L'Amour Dangerously
Da Lata - The Lonely City
Meridian Brother + Mexican Institute Of Sound - Cumbia Fantasia
Lamisi - Tumsum
Naked Family - Tumbao En La Hiebra Al Sol
Apparat - Tilth

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio March 7 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 March 5, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 