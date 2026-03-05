The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Music
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 5, 2026, midnight
Fall back no more! Celt In A Twist celebrates permanent Daylight Saving with an hour of Celtivity you can enjoy anytime, or 9pm Tuesdays on CHKG FM 96.1 in Vancouver. More fresh tracks from The Ollam, a transatlantic supergroup featuring John McSherry, Joe Dart and other monster musicians (April 26th at The Pearl on Granville). You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set
Dropkick Murphys - Bury The Bones (feat. The Merry Wallopers)
The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON
Haggis X-1 - We See the Sun CANCON
The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth
Willos - Ghost Ship
Tartan Amoebas - Giant
Tiller's Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON
Frigg - Troll's Twilight
Grumpy O Sheep - What's Left Of The Flag
Michael McGoldrick - The Buckfast 5/Wired To The Moon
Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - The Town CANCON
Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling

59:56

