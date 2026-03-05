Summary: Fall back no more! Celt In A Twist celebrates permanent Daylight Saving with an hour of Celtivity you can enjoy anytime, or 9pm Tuesdays on CHKG FM 96.1 in Vancouver. More fresh tracks from The Ollam, a transatlantic supergroup featuring John McSherry, Joe Dart and other monster musicians (April 26th at The Pearl on Granville). You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!