Fall back no more! Celt In A Twist celebrates permanent Daylight Saving with an hour of Celtivity you can enjoy anytime, or 9pm Tuesdays on CHKG FM 96.1 in Vancouver. More fresh tracks from The Ollam, a transatlantic supergroup featuring John McSherry, Joe Dart and other monster musicians (April 26th at The Pearl on Granville). You got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set Dropkick Murphys - Bury The Bones (feat. The Merry Wallopers) The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON Haggis X-1 - We See the Sun CANCON The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth Willos - Ghost Ship Tartan Amoebas - Giant Tiller's Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON Frigg - Troll's Twilight Grumpy O Sheep - What's Left Of The Flag Michael McGoldrick - The Buckfast 5/Wired To The Moon Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - The Town CANCON Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling