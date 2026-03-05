Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Three short statements- the first from Prof Fawaz Gerges from the London School of Economics, a tech scientists explaining the role of AI in the attacks on Iran, and Aya Ibrahim, DW Head of Current Affairs, on the false perception that the Gulf States are a monolith.



From FRANCE- The press reviews were informative all week but we will listen to Monday stories from the Middle East and Europe on the war on Iran. Trump threatened Spain after they refused the US military use of their bases, and President Sanchez replied. The US oil and fuel embargo on Cuba has left them with little electricity, no radio or television, and almost no transportation.



From CUBA- Mexican President Sheinbaum reaffirmed her countrys commitment to supply aid to Cuba. The 10th anniversary of the murder of Honduran indigenous environmental activist Berta Caceres was acknowledged by Cuba. On Monday the Secretary of Iran's Security Council reminded the world that his country did not initiate the war with Israel and the US, which began shortly after mediators hailed a breakthrough with Iran agreeing to zero stockpiling of uranium at talks in Geneva.



From JAPAN- Japan is considering burying high level radioactive waste in an island their most eastern holding in the Pacific Ocean. French President Macron announced plans to increase his countrys number of nuclear warheads- France currently has 290 nuclear weapons. The Chinese Foreign Minister discussed the war on Iran with the Iranian Foreign Minister. The death toll of the schoolgirls in the missile strike in Iran rose to 171. The American Society of International Law has expressed concern about the Israel/US war now expanding across the Middle East. A UN fact finding mission has stronly condemned the US/Israeli strikes on Iran, calling for an immediate halt to attacks by all parties.





"Historically, the most terrible things - war, genocide, and slavery - have resulted not from disobedience, but from obedience."

--Howard Zinn



