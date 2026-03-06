Summary: We thought we were here to cancel Andrew Jackson. Instead… we kinda wanted to buy him a drink and ask how the hell he survived.

Before he was wrecking political norms and starting wars on a Tuesday, Jackson was just a dirt-poor, slash-faced, vengeance-fueled teenager out in the Carolina backwoods with nothing but bad vibes and Revolutionary trauma. Orphaned by 14, dueling by 20, and casually writing state constitutions by 29—this guy didn’t pull himself up by his bootstraps, he drop-kicked his way to the top.

Kyle and Eric unpack how a kid with zero privilege and 100% spite became a war hero, courtroom thug, emotional landmine, and the human embodiment of “try me.”

Is he a walking red flag? Absolutely.

Are we kinda impressed anyway? ...Also yes.