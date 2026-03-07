The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Populist Showmanship and the Art of Chaos
Regular Show
Eric Mason, Kyle Hedman
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 7, 2026, midnight
He called himself the "people’s president," but let’s be honest—Andrew Jackson was more like that one friend who flips the Monopoly board, drinks all your whiskey, and still insists he’s “just keeping it real.”
Kyle and Eric are back with the second part of this wild ride through Jackson’s presidency—aka the origin story of American chaos, executive ego, and bare-knuckle politics.
Party in the White House? Hell yeah. Constitutional guardrails? Eh, optional. Checks and balances? Cute idea.

What’s inside this hot mess of history:
Populism with a vengeance—Jackson didn’t speak for the people, he roared for them
How the “outsider” candidate rode rage and rural vibes all the way to the White House
When "will of the people" turns into "my way or GTFO"
And the birth of political branding—Jackson edition: strong opinions, weaker morals
This wasn’t leading the people—it was fueling them, lighting a populist fire that still burns today.
thebuckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com
chinashopproductions.com

Music:
Semper Fidelis by Heftone Banjo Orchestra, Free Music Archive, license CC-BY-SA
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Andrew Jackson Pt II Download Program Podcast
00:29:07 1 March 6, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:29:07  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 