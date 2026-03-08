Summary: Democracy Not Found, Please reinstall Constitution

Get ready to scream into a $20 bill, because this episode is a full-on historical meltdown starring Andrew Jackson—populist hero, professional grudge-holder, and economic arsonist.

Kyle and Eric are back with The Buck Starts Here, the show that digs deep into the wildest moments of presidential history with no chill, no reverence, and no mercy. And hoo boy, Old Hickory gives us a lot to work with.



This episode serves up:

A White House party so rowdy they may have bribed people to leave with booze

The Spoils System: hiring your drinking buddies and calling it reform

Jackson’s ultimate petty flex—the Maysville Road veto (Clay, meet salt)

The Indian Removal Act and the brutal forced migrations that followed

How he wrecked the economy and proudly called it a “gift to future generations”

And the kicker: how his policies laid the foundation for the Civil War

Plus, yes, that time he beat an armed assassin with a cane at age 67. Iconic? Deranged? Both.



This isn’t just presidential history—it’s a political reality show set in 1830s D.C., starring a man who saw checks and balances and said, “Nah, I’ve got this.” And somehow? He still got re-elected. Make it make sense.