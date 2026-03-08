The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
Populism.exe Has Crashed the System
Regular Show
Eric Mason, Kyle Hedman
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2026, midnight
Democracy Not Found, Please reinstall Constitution
Get ready to scream into a $20 bill, because this episode is a full-on historical meltdown starring Andrew Jackson—populist hero, professional grudge-holder, and economic arsonist.
Kyle and Eric are back with The Buck Starts Here, the show that digs deep into the wildest moments of presidential history with no chill, no reverence, and no mercy. And hoo boy, Old Hickory gives us a lot to work with.

This episode serves up:
A White House party so rowdy they may have bribed people to leave with booze
The Spoils System: hiring your drinking buddies and calling it reform
Jackson’s ultimate petty flex—the Maysville Road veto (Clay, meet salt)
The Indian Removal Act and the brutal forced migrations that followed
How he wrecked the economy and proudly called it a “gift to future generations”
And the kicker: how his policies laid the foundation for the Civil War
Plus, yes, that time he beat an armed assassin with a cane at age 67. Iconic? Deranged? Both.

This isn’t just presidential history—it’s a political reality show set in 1830s D.C., starring a man who saw checks and balances and said, “Nah, I’ve got this.” And somehow? He still got re-elected. Make it make sense.
thebuckstartsherepodcast.com
theinformaleconomist.com
chinashopproductions.com

Music:
Semper Fidelis by Heftone Banjo Orchestra, Free Music Archive, license CC-BY-SA
contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Andrew Jackson Pt III Download Program Podcast
01:12:15 1 March 6, 2026
 01:12:15  128Kbps mp3
