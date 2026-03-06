The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
No Thanks, I’m Not Going That Far
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 6, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, The Summer, sure Looks Good On You, yeh, that’s Cheap Trick from 2021 So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, where it’s ahh always Summer, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 474. This time the Sonic Café rocks out baby, with a mix of eclectic tunes we think you’ll really like pulled from 52 years, listen for, Walk The Moon, Dirty Honey, CAKE, SHAKE, Robert Plant, the Kings of Leon, plus A Clear Conscience, but a Bad Memory, from the Altered five Blues Band. Then the Sonic Café presents a bit of a novelty, listen for, Love Is All Around, the theme from the Mary Tyler Moore TV show, covered by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, yeah that plus ZZ Top with the origin story of their hit LaGrange. Then, just for fun a few comedy shorts, listen as Norm MacDonald orders a Polish Sausage, surreal life observations from Steven Wright, and Matt Rife sticking up for his ahh flight, rights. So we kicked off with the Summer sunshine, now let’s Stay Warm In The Winter, here’s Kurt Baker and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Summer Looks Good On You
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 2: Warm In the Winter
Artist: Kurt Baker
LP: Warm In the Winter
Yr: 2025
Song 3: Polish Sausage
Artist: Norm MacDonald
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: Population Of Two
Artist: WALK THE MOON
LP: HEIGHTS
Yr. 2021
Song 5: The Wire
Artist: Dirty Honey
LP: Dirty Honey
Yr: 2021
Song 6: Shiny Happy People
Artist: R.E.M.
LP: Out Of Time
Yr: 1991
Song 7: Love Is All Around
Artist: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
LP: Love Is All Around
Year: 2017
Song 8: Carbon Monoxide
Artist: CAKE
LP: Pressure Chief
Yr: 2004
Song 9: Clear Conscience, Bad Memory
Artist: Altered Five Blues Band
LP: Holler If You Hear Me
Yr: 2021
Song 10: Life Observations
Artist: Steven Wright
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: She's My Girl
Artist: ＳＨＡＫＥ
LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3
Yr: 2007
Song 12: La Grange
Artist: ZZ Top
LP: The Very Baddest Of ZZ Top [Disc 1]
Yr: 1973
Song 13: Ship of Fools
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea
Yr: 2020
Song 14: It’s Not Affecting Anything
Artist: Matt Rife
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: Echoing
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: When You See Yourself
Yr: 2021
Song 16: Satisfy You
Artist: Sky Saxon & The Seeds
LP: The Seeds- 900 Million People Daily
Yr: 1968
Song 17: Fallen
Artist: Gary Numan
LP: Pure
Yr: 2000
About the Producer:

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café:

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

00:58:00 1 March 6, 2026
