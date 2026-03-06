Sonic Café #474/No Thanks, I’m Not Going That Far

Subtitle: No Thanks, I’m Not Going That Far

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Date Published: March 6, 2026

Summary: Sonic Café, The Summer, sure Looks Good On You, yeh, that’s Cheap Trick from 2021 So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, where it’s ahh always Summer, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 474. This time the Sonic Café rocks out baby, with a mix of eclectic tunes we think you’ll really like pulled from 52 years, listen for, Walk The Moon, Dirty Honey, CAKE, SHAKE, Robert Plant, the Kings of Leon, plus A Clear Conscience, but a Bad Memory, from the Altered five Blues Band. Then the Sonic Café presents a bit of a novelty, listen for, Love Is All Around, the theme from the Mary Tyler Moore TV show, covered by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, yeah that plus ZZ Top with the origin story of their hit LaGrange. Then, just for fun a few comedy shorts, listen as Norm MacDonald orders a Polish Sausage, surreal life observations from Steven Wright, and Matt Rife sticking up for his ahh flight, rights. So we kicked off with the Summer sunshine, now let’s Stay Warm In The Winter, here’s Kurt Baker and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: The Summer Looks Good On You

Artist: Cheap Trick

LP: In Another World

Yr: 2021

Song 2: Warm In the Winter

Artist: Kurt Baker

LP: Warm In the Winter

Yr: 2025

Song 3: Polish Sausage

Artist: Norm MacDonald

LP:

Yr:

Song 4: Population Of Two

Artist: WALK THE MOON

LP: HEIGHTS

Yr. 2021

Song 5: The Wire

Artist: Dirty Honey

LP: Dirty Honey

Yr: 2021

Song 6: Shiny Happy People

Artist: R.E.M.

LP: Out Of Time

Yr: 1991

Song 7: Love Is All Around

Artist: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

LP: Love Is All Around

Year: 2017

Song 8: Carbon Monoxide

Artist: CAKE

LP: Pressure Chief

Yr: 2004

Song 9: Clear Conscience, Bad Memory

Artist: Altered Five Blues Band

LP: Holler If You Hear Me

Yr: 2021

Song 10: Life Observations

Artist: Steven Wright

LP:

Yr:

Song 11: She's My Girl

Artist: ＳＨＡＫＥ

LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3

Yr: 2007

Song 12: La Grange

Artist: ZZ Top

LP: The Very Baddest Of ZZ Top [Disc 1]

Yr: 1973

Song 13: Ship of Fools

Artist: Robert Plant

LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea

Yr: 2020

Song 14: It’s Not Affecting Anything

Artist: Matt Rife

LP:

Yr:

Song 15: Echoing

Artist: Kings Of Leon

LP: When You See Yourself

Yr: 2021

Song 16: Satisfy You

Artist: Sky Saxon & The Seeds

LP: The Seeds- 900 Million People Daily

Yr: 1968

Song 17: Fallen

Artist: Gary Numan

LP: Pure

Yr: 2000

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.



About the Sonic Café:



The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





