Sonic Café, The Summer, sure Looks Good On You, yeh, that’s Cheap Trick from 2021 So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, where it’s ahh always Summer, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 474. This time the Sonic Café rocks out baby, with a mix of eclectic tunes we think you’ll really like pulled from 52 years, listen for, Walk The Moon, Dirty Honey, CAKE, SHAKE, Robert Plant, the Kings of Leon, plus A Clear Conscience, but a Bad Memory, from the Altered five Blues Band. Then the Sonic Café presents a bit of a novelty, listen for, Love Is All Around, the theme from the Mary Tyler Moore TV show, covered by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, yeah that plus ZZ Top with the origin story of their hit LaGrange. Then, just for fun a few comedy shorts, listen as Norm MacDonald orders a Polish Sausage, surreal life observations from Steven Wright, and Matt Rife sticking up for his ahh flight, rights. So we kicked off with the Summer sunshine, now let’s Stay Warm In The Winter, here’s Kurt Baker and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: The Summer Looks Good On You Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 2: Warm In the Winter Artist: Kurt Baker LP: Warm In the Winter Yr: 2025 Song 3: Polish Sausage Artist: Norm MacDonald LP: Yr: Song 4: Population Of Two Artist: WALK THE MOON LP: HEIGHTS Yr. 2021 Song 5: The Wire Artist: Dirty Honey LP: Dirty Honey Yr: 2021 Song 6: Shiny Happy People Artist: R.E.M. LP: Out Of Time Yr: 1991 Song 7: Love Is All Around Artist: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts LP: Love Is All Around Year: 2017 Song 8: Carbon Monoxide Artist: CAKE LP: Pressure Chief Yr: 2004 Song 9: Clear Conscience, Bad Memory Artist: Altered Five Blues Band LP: Holler If You Hear Me Yr: 2021 Song 10: Life Observations Artist: Steven Wright LP: Yr: Song 11: She's My Girl Artist: ＳＨＡＫＥ LP: Coolest Songs In The World, Vol. 3 Yr: 2007 Song 12: La Grange Artist: ZZ Top LP: The Very Baddest Of ZZ Top [Disc 1] Yr: 1973 Song 13: Ship of Fools Artist: Robert Plant LP: Digging Deep : Subterranea Yr: 2020 Song 14: It’s Not Affecting Anything Artist: Matt Rife LP: Yr: Song 15: Echoing Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: When You See Yourself Yr: 2021 Song 16: Satisfy You Artist: Sky Saxon & The Seeds LP: The Seeds- 900 Million People Daily Yr: 1968 Song 17: Fallen Artist: Gary Numan LP: Pure Yr: 2000
About the Producer:
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café:
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.