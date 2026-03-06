The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
6 March 2026
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer
March 6, 2026, midnight
Iran announced that the United States and Israel had killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as several members of his family. They join hundreds of Iranians already slain in the American-Israeli war, including scores of schoolgirls massacred in an unspeakable atrocity at an elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah talks about this enormous crime against Iran, but explains that time is on Iran’s side

Iran strikes back after the US and Israel launch war. The Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer covers the first five days of the US and Israeli war against Iran on this week’s Resistance Report.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

