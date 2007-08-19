Summary: Tony Gosling conducts an Exclusive interview with Dr Chris Busby.

Hassan Nasallah's body was found, following the blast that destroyed the building he was in, without external damage or signs of pressure wave rupture of internal organs. Reports are he was shielded by a substantial thickness of concrete, yet he was dead. Busby explains how neutrons can penetrate concrete and destroy destroy nerve cells when interacting with the atoms that they are comprised of. The radio active byproducts of a neutron bomb explosion are mostly short lived, however there are trace isotopes that survive, that on examination can reveal the nature of the blast and what radiation it would have produced. Busby explains.



Busby has a back ground researching the effects of Depleted Uranium (DU) use by the U.S. Military. He has worked with Sr Rosalie Bertell and Major Doug Rokke, PhD following DU use in Iraq and Yugoslavia. He has found evidence by examining the technical air filters that monitor British nuclear production that indicates DU use in Ukraine. DU is a biological poison when dispersed as a nano ceramic dust following self ignition on impact.