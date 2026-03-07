Celebrating the Revolutionary Contributions of Michael Parenti

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Carlos Martinez, Ben Norton, Ali Kadri, Corinna Mullin, Shiran Illanperuma, Gabriel Rockhill, Immanuel Ness, Barry Lituchy, Sara Flounders

Date Published: March 7, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is “Celebrating the Revolutionary Contributions of Michael Parenti”, a webinar organized by the International Manifesto Group and Critical Theory Workshop. It took place on February 21, 2026.



Michael Parenti, who passed away on January 24, 2026 at the age of 92, was a towering figure in Marxist scholarship and activism.



Among the topics discussed were Parenti’s profound impact on the study of imperialism, war, propaganda, fascism, and the difficulties of socialist construction, as well as his unwavering commitment to the global class struggle.



https://internationalmanifesto.org/



https://criticaltheoryworkshop.com/



Co-sponsored by United National AntiWar Coalition, Iskra Books, Manifesto Press, & Friends of Socialist China

Version 1 Speakers (In order of appearance):



Carlos Martinez, Chair (Co-editor, Friends of Socialist China)

Ben Norton (Editor, Geopolitical Economy Report)

Ali Kadri (Professor, Sun Yat-sen University)

Corinna Mullin (Associate Editor, Middle East Critique)

Shiran Illanperuma (Researcher, Tricontinental Institute)

Gabriel Rockhill (Author, Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism?)

Immanuel Ness (Professor, City University of New York)

Barry Lituchy (Professor, City University of New York)

Sara Flounders (Co-director, International Action Center)



Approximate Timeline, Version 1:



00:00:00 - 00:03:17 Carlos Martinez (Chair) (Run Time 3:17 )

00:03:18 - 00:15:14 Ben Norton (11:56)

00:15:15 - 00:16:09 Carlos Martinez (:54)

00:16:10 - 00:22:56 Ali Kadri (6:46)

00:22:57 - 00:23:47 Carlos Martinez (:50)

00:23:48 - 00:34:16 Corinna Mullin (10:28)

00:34:16 - 00:35:18 Carlos Martinez (1:02)

00:35:19 - 00:42:55 Shiran Illanperuma (7:46)

00:42:56 - 00:45:11 Carlos Martinez (2:15)

00:45:11 - 00:56:35 Gabriel Rockhill (11:24)

00:56:36 - 00:57:52 Carlos Martinez (1:16)

00:57:52 - 01:03:51 Immanuel Ness (5:59)

01:03:51 - 01:05:42 Carlos Martinez (1:51)

01:05:42 - 01:15:37 Barry Lituchy (9:55)

01:15:37 - 01:16:56 Carlos Martinez (1:19)

01:16:56 - 01:27:38 Sara Flounders (10:42)

01:27:38 - 01:29:15 Carlos Martinez (1:37)



