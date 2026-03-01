The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2026, midnight
There are numerous reactionary rogues and scoundrels, some of whom claim to be Iranian, who would have you believe that this US-led war of aggression, which slaughters schoolgirls in their classrooms and has killed over 1000 civilians across Iran, is somehow in defence of Iranian women. They said the same thing about Iraq and Afghanistan and they were lying through their teeth back then too. Imperialism kills, it does not liberate.
Ben Norton, Geopolitical Economy Report, "US and Israel attack more countries, as Iran War chaos spreads."

Gabriel Rockhill, "Celebrating the Revolutionary Contributions of Michael Parenti."
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/03/the-iran-war-and-international-womens.html

Download Program Podcast
00:59:09 1 March 8, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:59:09  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 