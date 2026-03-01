Summary: There are numerous reactionary rogues and scoundrels, some of whom claim to be Iranian, who would have you believe that this US-led war of aggression, which slaughters schoolgirls in their classrooms and has killed over 1000 civilians across Iran, is somehow in defence of Iranian women. They said the same thing about Iraq and Afghanistan and they were lying through their teeth back then too. Imperialism kills, it does not liberate.