Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
fossil-fueled violence = heat
Weekly Program
Patrick Bigger, Neta Crawford, Mark Hertsgaard, Giles Trendle
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 8, 2026, midnight
What will this frivolous burst of masculine violence in the Middle East cost the future? Experts warn about the climate cost of modern war. Dr. Patrick Bigger, Research Director at Climate and Community Institute, joins us. Then Neta Crawford co-director of the "Costs of War" project at Brown University. Netas books include The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions. From a panel on Iran and climate hosted by well-known journalist and author Mark Hertsgaard we hear Giles Trendle, former Managing Director of Al Jazeera English and Co-Chair of the CCNow steering committee. Its a full load for this climate emergency, getting hotter all the time.

Ecoshock 260311 CD Quality
1 hour no-ads power radio
March 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 260311 LoFi
faster download, lower audio quality
March 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260311 Affiliates 58 minutes
allows time for station ID and announcements
March 8, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
 00:58:00  128Kbps flac
(55MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 