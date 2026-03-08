Notes: What will this frivolous burst of masculine violence in the Middle East cost the future? Experts warn about the climate cost of modern war. Dr. Patrick Bigger, Research Director at Climate and Community Institute, joins us. Then Neta Crawford co-director of the "Costs of War" project at Brown University. Netas books include The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions. From a panel on Iran and climate hosted by well-known journalist and author Mark Hertsgaard we hear Giles Trendle, former Managing Director of Al Jazeera English and Co-Chair of the CCNow steering committee. Its a full load for this climate emergency, getting hotter all the time.