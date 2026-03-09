Summary: On March 2, 2026, militia members murdered Yanar Mohammed, co-founder of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq. In this 2005 interview with Marge May of community radio WERU, Yanar tells how the invasion led by US President George W. Bush destroyed both the physical and political infrastructure of the country, along with women's and girls' rights and safety. She recounts the efforts she and others made and planned, to protect women in their country, and restore and even improve their opportunities and rights.