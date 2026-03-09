The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
She worked for decades on behalf of women's safety and rights
Weekly Program
Yanar Mohammed, women's rights activist, architect, Iraqi, Canadian, publisher
 Contact Contributor
March 9, 2026, midnight
On March 2, 2026, militia members murdered Yanar Mohammed, co-founder of the Organization of Women's Freedom in Iraq. In this 2005 interview with Marge May of community radio WERU, Yanar tells how the invasion led by US President George W. Bush destroyed both the physical and political infrastructure of the country, along with women's and girls' rights and safety. She recounts the efforts she and others made and planned, to protect women in their country, and restore and even improve their opportunities and rights.
Interview and original recording by Marge May of community radio WERU in Maine. Update by WINGS series producer Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for international community radio since 1986.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:49 1 March 9, 2026
Maine, USA; British Columbia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 