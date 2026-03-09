The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Peggy Gou - It Makes You Forget 02. King Of Tomorrow - Faded 03. Jay Tripwire - Squamish 04. Sean Savage - Gordon Baker Rd. 05. Kerri Chandler - The Intro (Rocco Love Re edit) 06. Sean Miller - Together 07. Julian Gomes - 1000 Memories (Fred Everything Remix) 08. Paolo Rocco - Bored To Death 09. Luyo - Shanee (Nick Holder's In The Six Remix) 10. Fusion Groove Orchestra - If Only I Could (Liem Remix)
2026 Sean Savage
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.