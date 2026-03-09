G-Lo (R.I.P.) - Edo. G & Street Wyze ft. G-Dot & Born Wahre Geschichte (True StorY) - P!Jay, Better12bit and Soulbrotha (cuts von Mr.SP) Speech - Markie (illternal beats) I.B.C ft. Drama Verstherapie - JamalJabiby & Devaloop Cereal Killer - D'Evil Type to take it There - Chris Green ft. Sha Prince Shakedown - Arablack ft. Mr Live This Way Out (Gadget remix) - Benny Diction &Able8 feat. DJ Jonny Jazz Golden Era - Eric Vintage ft. DJ Hectic Come Together - Kieron Boothe Unfair - Tayyib Ali Jamez - Jimmy Rey Breathe of Fresh Air - Cable The Junkie pt 2 - So'Def ft. DJ Baggylean S.O.U.L.A.R. - Pharoah's Kidz I Like Dat Cha'll - Tang Sauce Let It Breath - OthaSoul ft. Knytro Twinkle in her Eye (inst.) - Astro Mega
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.