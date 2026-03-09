The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
March 9, 2026, midnight
G-Lo (R.I.P.) - Edo. G &amp; Street Wyze ft. G-Dot & Born
Wahre Geschichte (True StorY) - P!Jay, Better12bit and Soulbrotha (cuts von Mr.SP)
Speech - Markie (illternal beats) I.B.C ft. Drama
Verstherapie - JamalJabiby & Devaloop
Cereal Killer - D'Evil
Type to take it There - Chris Green ft. Sha Prince
Shakedown - Arablack ft. Mr Live
This Way Out (Gadget remix) - Benny Diction &Able8 feat. DJ Jonny Jazz
Golden Era - Eric Vintage ft. DJ Hectic
Come Together - Kieron Boothe
Unfair - Tayyib Ali
Jamez - Jimmy Rey
Breathe of Fresh Air - Cable
The Junkie pt 2 - So'Def ft. DJ Baggylean
S.O.U.L.A.R. - Pharoah's Kidz
I Like Dat Cha'll - Tang Sauce
Let It Breath - OthaSoul ft. Knytro
Twinkle in her Eye (inst.) - Astro Mega
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:17 1 Feb. 27, 2026
Hamilton, Ontario Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:17  192Kbps flac
(80.1MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 