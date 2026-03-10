The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
cleric Wissam Hadad, Josh Roose of Deakin University Melbourne, Heather Corkhill and Anna Brown of Equality Australia, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
March 10, 2026, midnight
Anti-LGBTQI hate crimes are on the rise in Australia. In New South Wales nearly 200 violent incidents have been reported since 2023, many involving men lured by gay dating apps (Michael Brown reports from Sydney).

And in NewWrap: Russian repression strikes again with the designation of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Coming Out as an “extremist organization,” “deviant culture” is how a new Deputy Minister in Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government wants to refer to LGBT people, Maryland parents who sued their local school district over LGBTQ-themed storybooks are now one and a half million dollars richer, the international music, art and cultural festival KOLFEST is being targeted by Kyrgyzstan officials based on its alleged promotion of LGBTQ life, and more international LGBTQ news.
NewsWrap writer Lucia Chappelle, reporters Marcos Najera and Ava Davis, producer Brian DeShazor. Feature producer Michael Brown. Music by Seals and Croft, Devoura, Kim Wilson.

Download Program Podcast
00:28:54 1 March 10, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:54  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 