Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Matt Simon
March 10, 2026, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a closer look at the alternative meat industry with Matt Simon, a Senior Writer at Grist. We look back at some of the initial stumbles from companies such as Impossible Foods, what they’re doing now to make their products more appealing to consumers, examine the prospects of some of the fresher faces in the business of lab-grown meat like Mission Barns and discuss the sustainability benefits of this burgeoning segment of the food industry.
Track: Eli’s Pork Chop
Artist: Little Sonny
Album: New King of the Blues Harmonica
Label: Stax
Year: 1969

Track: Crow Black Chicken
Artist: Ry Cooder
Album: Boomer’s Story
Label: Reprise
Year: 1972

Track: Pig In A Pen
Artist: Ralph Stanley
Album: Man Of Constant Sorrow
Label: Red River Entertainment
Year: 2015

00:29:00 1 March 10, 2026
San Francisco
