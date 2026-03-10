Summary: This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a closer look at the alternative meat industry with Matt Simon, a Senior Writer at Grist. We look back at some of the initial stumbles from companies such as Impossible Foods, what they’re doing now to make their products more appealing to consumers, examine the prospects of some of the fresher faces in the business of lab-grown meat like Mission Barns and discuss the sustainability benefits of this burgeoning segment of the food industry.