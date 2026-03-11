The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Michael Slate Show
From the Vault: Break All the Chains! With Bob Avakian; The Potential for Millions to Demand a Whole New Way to Live, w/ Andy Zee & Sunsara Taylor; Plus, “Stepping Into the Future”
Weekly Program
Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show); Voices from the film, “Stepping Into the Future
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
March 11, 2026, midnight
“STATE OF EMERGENCY: CHAINS ON PEOPLE WHO DESPERATELY NEED TO BE FREE” a piece written and read by Bob Avakian. Then, a discussion between Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor. Plus, Bob Avakian speaking to the question, “Revolution sounds good but it ain’t going to happen”? This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Atlas Winfrey shares his personal reflections on the impact that the leadership of Bob Avakian has had. An excerpt from the documentary film: “STEPPING INTO THE FUTURE”
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-260311 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 March 11, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 