From the Vault: Break All the Chains! With Bob Avakian; The Potential for Millions to Demand a Whole New Way to Live, w/ Andy Zee & Sunsara Taylor; Plus, “Stepping Into the Future”

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Andy Zee (Host, RNL Show); Atlas Winfrey (RNL Show); Voices from the film, “Stepping Into the Future

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 11, 2026, midnight

Summary: “STATE OF EMERGENCY: CHAINS ON PEOPLE WHO DESPERATELY NEED TO BE FREE” a piece written and read by Bob Avakian. Then, a discussion between Andy Zee and Sunsara Taylor. Plus, Bob Avakian speaking to the question, “Revolution sounds good but it ain’t going to happen”? This is an excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews. Atlas Winfrey shares his personal reflections on the impact that the leadership of Bob Avakian has had. An excerpt from the documentary film: “STEPPING INTO THE FUTURE”

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



