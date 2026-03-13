The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Buck Starts Here
America’s Forgotten Prez Runs the Frontier
13
Eric Mason, Kyle Hedman
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
March 13, 2026, midnight
Think Harrison was just “the president who gave a speech, caught a cold, and died”? WRONG. This man was a walking PR machine, a frontier general, and the guy who basically put Ohio on the map (you’re welcome, Buckeyes).
Kyle and Eric are here to drag him out of history’s meme bin and show you:
How Harrison went from 18-year-old ensign to field-promotion legend
Why the Whigs turned “hard cider and log cabins” into the first viral campaign slogan
How Detroit was saved with logistics, not cannon fire (the ultimate flex)
And why the dude was so good at running things that Congress literally let him redraw the Midwest
This isn’t a dusty lecture — it’s a roller coaster through frontier wars, land deals, and political glow-ups that made the first Whig president. And yes, there will be cider jokes.
BuckStartsHerePodcast.com
Chinashopproductions.com

Music:
Semper Fidelis by Heftone Banjo Orchestra, Free Music Archive, license CC-BY-SA
Contact chinashopproductions@gmail.com for permission to broadcast

Watch these episodes and more on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BuckStartsHerePodcast

William Henry Harrison Pt. I Download Program Podcast
01:03:12 1 March 12, 2026
 01:03:12  128Kbps mp3
