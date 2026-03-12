The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
March 12, 2026, midnight
It’s about time: revisiting our current chart to chart new courses this month, springing ahead, and tapping into future possibilities. Join us for the top 10 spins and upcoming concert moments, like Ahmed Moneka's Egyptian Jazz, March 27th at St. James Hall and Novalima, the new sound of Afro-Peru, April 26th at The Rickshaw. Check this hour anytime!
Venezonix - Tamborera
Sotomayor - Si Te Vas
Antibalas - Solace
Ejuri - Luz
Afrodream - Ma Mare
Mariachi El Bronx - Forgive Or Forget
Yalla Miku - Al Sayf
Yin Yin - In Search Of Yang
Nusantara Beat - Tamat
Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen
Ahmed Moneka - Funky Iman CANCON
Eccodek - How We Dream (King Infinity Remix) CANCON
Novalima - Canto Del Agua
Balthvs - Inner Heights

Vancouver, BC, Canada
