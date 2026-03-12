The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
March 12, 2026, midnight
Celtic comes into its own in March. Join us for some fresh greens this week from The Cloverhearts, The Ollam (April 27th at The Pearl), Edmonton family band The McDades and Scots bard Cabbie Drennan with a drink along, sing along. It's not too early to get a St. Patrick's workout in. Check out Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser at a new time, new day and new station; FM96.1, Tuesdays at 9pm.
Calcopyrite Communications
Barleyjuice - Sweet Young Thing
Baltic Crossing - Whirling Waltz
The McDades - Gardener's Child CANCON
Mary Francis - Cheerio CANCON
The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker
The Ollam - Stream Of Silver
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Cabbie Drennan Band - Ma Rovin Eye
Afro Celt Sound System - The Other Side
The Mahones - Rise Again
Solas - The Coconut Dog/ Morning Dew
Rura - Allegory
Punch Brothers - Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald
Pol Helleou & Friends - Planty Irvine

59:59

Celt In A Twist March 17 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 March 12, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 