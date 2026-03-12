Summary: Celtic comes into its own in March. Join us for some fresh greens this week from The Cloverhearts, The Ollam (April 27th at The Pearl), Edmonton family band The McDades and Scots bard Cabbie Drennan with a drink along, sing along. It's not too early to get a St. Patrick's workout in. Check out Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser at a new time, new day and new station; FM96.1, Tuesdays at 9pm.