Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From FRANCE- First two days of press reviews on the US/Israeli war on Iran- first from last Friday and then Monday. Greenpeace says they have evidence of illegal deep-sea mining exploration by US company TMC or The Metals Company. An interview with Rouzbeh Parsi, a professor in Sweden about US and Iranian strategies in the ongoing war.



From CUBA- On International Womens Day in an Amazonian town in Ecuador, indigenous tribes asked that nature be preserved. The US and Ecuador announced plans to bomb alleged drug traffickers near the Colombian border. The US killed another 6 alleged drug carriers on a boat in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Trump met with the right-wing leaders of 12 Latin American countries forming a military coalition called "Shield of the Americas." Nearly 700,000 Lebanese have been forced to flee their homes from Israeli bombs- Israeli attacks in Gaza continue. In London more than 50,000 protestors marched on the US embassy.



From JAPAN- It is the 15th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and decommissioning will not be achieved until 2051. In Nepal the youth have succeeded in electing a 35 year old rapper, Balendra Shah, to be the new Prime Minister. Indonesia is joining many other countries in banning social media for children under 16.





"You actually cannot sell the idea of freedom, democracy, diversity, as if it were a brand attribute and not reality - not at the same time as you're bombing people, you can't."

--Naomi Klein



