Sonic Café, Come and Get It, that’s John Newman, I’m your host Scott Clark, welcome to episode 475 of the Sonic Café, a place where everything is ahh bit twisted. At least that’s what they tell me. So this time the Sonic Café spins up a really fun program. From the front lines, comedian Ronny Chieng brings us his reporting of the ongoing battles in the iPhone. Android smart phone wars. Musically 2025 music from Jessie Wagner, listen for Up Against The Wall, also Matchbox Twenty, When the Night Comes from the legendary Joe Cocker, Les Dudek, Get Down, a 1972 a Gilbert O’Sullivan pop classic, also Mayday Parade, Thunder Mother, Kings of Leon and more. The Sonic Café also presents another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the Origins of Songs. Oh and before we forget, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour recounts the moment he came up with the iconic chord for Shine on You Crazy Diamonds from 1975’s classic Wish You Were Here album, all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way for your listening pleasure, so let’s get to it. Here’s Kid Rock adding his lyrics to Warren Zevon’s Werewolves of London to create an entirely new iteration. This is, All Summer Long, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Come And Get It (Official Audio) Artist: John Newman LP: 538 Hitzone 75 Yr: 2015 Song 2: All Summer Long (Waren Zevon Melody) Artist: Kid Rock LP: Yr: 2009 Song 3: IPhone vs. Android Artist: Ronny Chieng LP: Yr: 2025 Song 4: Up Against The Wall Artist: Jessie Wagner LP: Up Against The Wall Yr. 2025 Song 5: Overjoyed Artist: Matchbox Twenty LP: North Yr: 2012 Song 6: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.94) Artist: The Origins of Songs LP: The Origins of Songs Yr: 2024 Song 7: When the Night Comes Artist: Joe Cocker LP: Joe Cocker Year: 1988 Song 8: Baby Sweet Baby Artist: Les Dudek LP: Say No More Yr: 1977 Song 9: Somebody That I Used To Know Artist: Mayday Parade LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 5 Yr: 2012 Song 10: Get Down Artist: Gilbert O'Sullivan LP: I'm A Writer Not A Fighter Yr: 1972 Song 11: The Moment Pink Floyd Discovered an Iconic Chord Artist: Dr. Dweeb Music Insights LP: Yr: 2025 Song 12: Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts II-V) Radio Edit Artist: Pink Floyd LP: Wish You Were Here Yr: 1975 Song 13: Dead or Alive Artist: THUNDERMOTHER LP: Yr: 2024 Song 14: Eyes On You Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: Walls Yr: 2016 Song 15: A Man Ain't Supposed To Cry [Live] Artist: Steely Dan LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! Yr: 2018
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.