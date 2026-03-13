Sonic Café #475/iPhone vs. Android

Subtitle: Phone vs. Android

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: March 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, Come and Get It, that’s John Newman, I’m your host Scott Clark, welcome to episode 475 of the Sonic Café, a place where everything is ahh bit twisted. At least that’s what they tell me. So this time the Sonic Café spins up a really fun program. From the front lines, comedian Ronny Chieng brings us his reporting of the ongoing battles in the iPhone. Android smart phone wars. Musically 2025 music from Jessie Wagner, listen for Up Against The Wall, also Matchbox Twenty, When the Night Comes from the legendary Joe Cocker, Les Dudek, Get Down, a 1972 a Gilbert O’Sullivan pop classic, also Mayday Parade, Thunder Mother, Kings of Leon and more. The Sonic Café also presents another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the Origins of Songs. Oh and before we forget, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour recounts the moment he came up with the iconic chord for Shine on You Crazy Diamonds from 1975’s classic Wish You Were Here album, all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way for your listening pleasure, so let’s get to it. Here’s Kid Rock adding his lyrics to Warren Zevon’s Werewolves of London to create an entirely new iteration. This is, All Summer Long, and we’re the Sonic Café.





Credits: Song 1: Come And Get It (Official Audio)

Artist: John Newman

LP: 538 Hitzone 75

Yr: 2015

Song 2: All Summer Long (Waren Zevon Melody)

Artist: Kid Rock

LP:

Yr: 2009

Song 3: IPhone vs. Android

Artist: Ronny Chieng

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 4: Up Against The Wall

Artist: Jessie Wagner

LP: Up Against The Wall

Yr. 2025

Song 5: Overjoyed

Artist: Matchbox Twenty

LP: North

Yr: 2012

Song 6: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.94)

Artist: The Origins of Songs

LP: The Origins of Songs

Yr: 2024

Song 7: When the Night Comes

Artist: Joe Cocker

LP: Joe Cocker

Year: 1988

Song 8: Baby Sweet Baby

Artist: Les Dudek

LP: Say No More

Yr: 1977

Song 9: Somebody That I Used To Know

Artist: Mayday Parade

LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 5

Yr: 2012

Song 10: Get Down

Artist: Gilbert O'Sullivan

LP: I'm A Writer Not A Fighter

Yr: 1972

Song 11: The Moment Pink Floyd Discovered an Iconic Chord

Artist: Dr. Dweeb Music Insights

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 12: Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts II-V) Radio Edit

Artist: Pink Floyd

LP: Wish You Were Here

Yr: 1975

Song 13: Dead or Alive

Artist: THUNDERMOTHER

LP:

Yr: 2024

Song 14: Eyes On You

Artist: Kings Of Leon

LP: Walls

Yr: 2016

Song 15: A Man Ain't Supposed To Cry [Live]

Artist: Steely Dan

LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

Yr: 2018

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





