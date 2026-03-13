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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Phone vs. Android
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, Come and Get It, that’s John Newman, I’m your host Scott Clark, welcome to episode 475 of the Sonic Café, a place where everything is ahh bit twisted. At least that’s what they tell me. So this time the Sonic Café spins up a really fun program. From the front lines, comedian Ronny Chieng brings us his reporting of the ongoing battles in the iPhone. Android smart phone wars. Musically 2025 music from Jessie Wagner, listen for Up Against The Wall, also Matchbox Twenty, When the Night Comes from the legendary Joe Cocker, Les Dudek, Get Down, a 1972 a Gilbert O’Sullivan pop classic, also Mayday Parade, Thunder Mother, Kings of Leon and more. The Sonic Café also presents another installment of Crazy Music Facts from our friends at the Origins of Songs. Oh and before we forget, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour recounts the moment he came up with the iconic chord for Shine on You Crazy Diamonds from 1975’s classic Wish You Were Here album, all that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way for your listening pleasure, so let’s get to it. Here’s Kid Rock adding his lyrics to Warren Zevon’s Werewolves of London to create an entirely new iteration. This is, All Summer Long, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Come And Get It (Official Audio)
Artist: John Newman
LP: 538 Hitzone 75
Yr: 2015
Song 2: All Summer Long (Waren Zevon Melody)
Artist: Kid Rock
LP:
Yr: 2009
Song 3: IPhone vs. Android
Artist: Ronny Chieng
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 4: Up Against The Wall
Artist: Jessie Wagner
LP: Up Against The Wall
Yr. 2025
Song 5: Overjoyed
Artist: Matchbox Twenty
LP: North
Yr: 2012
Song 6: Crazy Facts About Music Everyone Should Know! (Pt.94)
Artist: The Origins of Songs
LP: The Origins of Songs
Yr: 2024
Song 7: When the Night Comes
Artist: Joe Cocker
LP: Joe Cocker
Year: 1988
Song 8: Baby Sweet Baby
Artist: Les Dudek
LP: Say No More
Yr: 1977
Song 9: Somebody That I Used To Know
Artist: Mayday Parade
LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 5
Yr: 2012
Song 10: Get Down
Artist: Gilbert O'Sullivan
LP: I'm A Writer Not A Fighter
Yr: 1972
Song 11: The Moment Pink Floyd Discovered an Iconic Chord
Artist: Dr. Dweeb Music Insights
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 12: Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts II-V) Radio Edit
Artist: Pink Floyd
LP: Wish You Were Here
Yr: 1975
Song 13: Dead or Alive
Artist: THUNDERMOTHER
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Eyes On You
Artist: Kings Of Leon
LP: Walls
Yr: 2016
Song 15: A Man Ain't Supposed To Cry [Live]
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
Yr: 2018
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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