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Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
13 March 2026
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Roqayah Chamseddine
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March 13, 2026, midnight
Displaced by Israeli bombing herself, Southern Lebanese researcher, reporter, and host of the Delete your Account podcast, Roqayah Chamseddine, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah with a report from the ground. She explains why Hezbollah is the only shield Lebanon has against Israeli aggression and occupation.

The Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports Iranian missiles and drones battering US bases on the Resistance Report’s round up of week two of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Along with homes, schools, mosques and businesses, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has also resulted in the loss of legal documents like property deeds. A new article by the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Malak Hijazi explains why “Lost paperwork prompts fears for property rights.”
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

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00:58:00 1 March 13, 2026
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