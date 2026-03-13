Summary: Displaced by Israeli bombing herself, Southern Lebanese researcher, reporter, and host of the Delete your Account podcast, Roqayah Chamseddine, joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah with a report from the ground. She explains why Hezbollah is the only shield Lebanon has against Israeli aggression and occupation.



The Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports Iranian missiles and drones battering US bases on the Resistance Report’s round up of week two of the US-Israel war on Iran.



Along with homes, schools, mosques and businesses, Israel’s genocide in Gaza has also resulted in the loss of legal documents like property deeds. A new article by the Electronic Intifada’s contributor Malak Hijazi explains why “Lost paperwork prompts fears for property rights.”

