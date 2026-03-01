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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Beyond Epstein: UK child abuse and the RAINS List which includes Peter Mandelson
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
March 13, 2026, midnight

https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/03/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-13/
COMPLETE SHOW AND FULL INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford, UK's ex Bahrain/Syria ambassasor says Iran should never have developed nuclear power - 00:45:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Sabine McNeill, monetary reformer anti-child sex campaigner spent four years in jail - 00:35:00
#4 - Matt Ehret The Order of the Garter Hidden Hierarchies of Power The Reset of 1348 Doenut Factory - 01:30:00
#5 - Alex Thomson RAINS List, UK Satanic Ritual Abusers Named, (Ritual Abuse Information Network and Support) 01:15:00
#6 - Peter Oborne uncovers shocking Iran war cover-up conspiracy by London media for DDN - 00:20:00
#7 - Jeffrey Sachs Heading To WWIII Israel commiting suicide US Armageddon in Iran - 00:30:00
#8 - Indi Samarajiva, As Epstein Regime Collapses Will It Take Humanity Down With It Dimitri Lascaris Reason2Resist - 01:00:00

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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 00:35:00  128Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 02:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 01:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 March 13, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 