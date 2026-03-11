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Program Information
ICE Protest
Action/Event
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
March 11, 2026, midnight
Report from the weekly vigil at ICE detention in Burlington MA.
Written and Recorded by Chuck Rosina for WMBR News

Bearing Witness at ICE Detention Center Download Program Podcast
ICE Protest
00:12:44 1 March 11, 2026
Burlington, Mass
  View Script
    
 00:12:44  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 