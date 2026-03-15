Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K, Andrew Clingan and J.A.M. in our Spotlight Interview (Rock)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we welcome back from North Carolina, Cherokee musician Andrew Clingan, the creative voice behind J.A.M. Andrew has just launched his brand-new album Conceived, a project that brings together powerful lyrics, layered instrumentation, and a deep personal vision. We’re excited to learn more about the inspiration behind the music and where this new journey is taking him. J.A.M. is featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine, come read all about him at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/jam.



Enjoy music from JAM, Andrew Clingan, The Sober Junkie, Julian Taylor Band, The North Sound, Soda Stereo, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Bajofondo, Bruthers of Different Muthers, Ozomatli, Janel Munoa, Old Soul Rebel, Chantil Dukart, Jessa Sky, Nicole Gatti, Frikstailers, La Yegros, David Morin, Koyla, JD Crosstown, Seneca Shaganappi, Gary Farmer and the Troblemakers, TRIBZ, Bluedog, Crystal Shawanda, Stevie Salas, Moonshine Saints, The City Lines and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.







