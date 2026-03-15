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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
State turned volunteers into workers without wages
2
Mini is a trained pharmacist, ASHA volunteer, activist and prominent face of the strike; J. Devika is an academic and researcher who has written about ASHA workers' protest and raised funds. 
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
March 15, 2026, midnight
ASHA stands for accredited social health activists. They are part of a government of India scheme to provide health services at the village level. Originally volunteers, the women promote public health in the villages, especially children's and women's health. India's central government pays states to give an incentive, and state governments decide on additional honoraria. Since the scheme took off in 2008, the state of Kerala made very little increase in incentives but added huge increases in work load and rules. In 2025, ASHA workers in Kerala led a protracted strike for better pay, retirement benefits, and working conditions. The state government disrespected them and even concealed national increase in benefits. Public widely supported the strike. Smail gain won so far. Election in April.
Produced and narrated by Smita Ramanathan and Manju Venkat. Nilu Kulkarni reads English translation. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement for community radio since 1986. More info: www.wings.org

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00:28:49 1 March 15, 2026
India, Canada
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