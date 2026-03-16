Could the closure of the Strait of Hormuz help save us from Hellish climate change? At least 20 percent of the worlds oil and gas has been shutdown. What does it mean? The awful bright side of this crazy war - or is it? Then two scientists with unseen stories of climate change, from Greenland to global sea life. Plus: music for dark times.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song: "What If I Bomb the World" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
Song: "Profit of the Lie" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
Song: "In the Heat" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.
Short clip from "My Dinner with Andre"
In the Affiliates there is a break and re-intro at 28:19 for stations needing ID or announcements.