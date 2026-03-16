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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
can it help climate?
Weekly Program
Shahar Chaikin, Josep Bonsoms, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2026, midnight
Could the closure of the Strait of Hormuz help save us from Hellish climate change? At least 20 percent of the worlds oil and gas has been shutdown. What does it mean? The awful bright side of this crazy war - or is it? Then two scientists with unseen stories of climate change, from Greenland to global sea life. Plus: music for dark times.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song: "What If I Bomb the World" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.

Song: "Profit of the Lie" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.

Song: "In the Heat" lyrics Alex Smith, AI music.

Short clip from "My Dinner with Andre"
In the Affiliates there is a break and re-intro at 28:19 for stations needing ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260318 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 March 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 260318 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 March 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 260318 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 March 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) None		 3 Download File...
 