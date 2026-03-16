1. New & Improved - Puppets of Chaos 2. Real N***as - Nick Wiz ft. Hitman (Ran Reed) 3. Endless - Example 4. How Will I Make It - Big L 5. It's Your Life - L da Head Toucha 6. Do You Understand (Scam remix) - Thrust 7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality 8. Monotony - Afu Ra 9. VA. in the House - Mad Skillz 10. Props Over Here - The Beatnuts 11. Scratchy Noise - The Herbaliser 12. One Love - Nas 13. Smilin' Billy Suite Part 2 - The Heath Brothers
Tapes To Astonish
1. Think Outside the Box - Word-Problem 2. Stand Down - First Division 3. It's Like That - Constant Deviants 4. Dream and Build - Moka Only 5. Dimensions - Beats O Freen
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 5PM EST - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Friday 10PM EST - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - CJRU (The Scope At Ryerson) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM CST - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
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