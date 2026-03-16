Summary: 1. New & Improved - Puppets of Chaos

2. Real N***as - Nick Wiz ft. Hitman (Ran Reed)

3. Endless - Example

4. How Will I Make It - Big L

5. It's Your Life - L da Head Toucha

6. Do You Understand (Scam remix) - Thrust

7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality

8. Monotony - Afu Ra

9. VA. in the House - Mad Skillz

10. Props Over Here - The Beatnuts

11. Scratchy Noise - The Herbaliser

12. One Love - Nas

13. Smilin' Billy Suite Part 2 - The Heath Brothers



Tapes To Astonish



1. Think Outside the Box - Word-Problem

2. Stand Down - First Division

3. It's Like That - Constant Deviants

4. Dream and Build - Moka Only

5. Dimensions - Beats O Freen