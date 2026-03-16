The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Niko Soprano's Favourites
Niko Soprano's Favourites No. 77
Music
Niko Soprano; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
March 16, 2026, midnight
1. New & Improved - Puppets of Chaos
2. Real N***as - Nick Wiz ft. Hitman (Ran Reed)
3. Endless - Example
4. How Will I Make It - Big L
5. It's Your Life - L da Head Toucha
6. Do You Understand (Scam remix) - Thrust
7. Magnum Opus - Top Quality
8. Monotony - Afu Ra
9. VA. in the House - Mad Skillz
10. Props Over Here - The Beatnuts
11. Scratchy Noise - The Herbaliser
12. One Love - Nas
13. Smilin' Billy Suite Part 2 - The Heath Brothers

Tapes To Astonish

1. Think Outside the Box - Word-Problem
2. Stand Down - First Division
3. It's Like That - Constant Deviants
4. Dream and Build - Moka Only
5. Dimensions - Beats O Freen
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 5PM EST - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Friday 10PM EST - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET -
CJRU (The Scope At Ryerson) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario

Sunday 11PM CST - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:16 1 March 11, 2026
Germany, Hamilton, Ontario Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:16  192Kbps mp3
(78.7MB) None		 None Download File...
 